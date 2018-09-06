Trader Joe’s shopper blames ‘bad impulse’ for sharing photos of ex-‘Cosby’ star

When shopper Karma Lawrence thought she spotted a familiar face at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey, she snapped a few surreptitious photos.

“I don’t know why I snuck a picture,” Lawrence, 50, told NJ Advance Media. “I figured everybody does it. I don’t know what possessed me. I just did it. I didn’t even think about it. I just kind of did it on impulse and it was a bad impulse.”

After checking the IMDB profile of actor Geoffrey Owens, who starred on “The Cosby Show” as Elvin Tibideaux, husband to Sondra Huxtable, Lawrence was sure he was the same man, she told the Daily Mail, which published her photos.

That story, and one by Fox News, kicked off a firestorm of criticism of Lawrence and the news outlets for what many celebrities and fans considered an attempt to shame Owens for holding an everyday job.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“The people taking his picture and passing judgment are trash,” wrote “Family Ties” actor Justine Bateman on Twitter.

So, 26 years after one TV job, this guy looks differently (shock) and is earning an honest living at a Trader Joe’s. The people taking his picture and passing judgment are trash. https://t.co/OUbOORk6jW — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) September 1, 2018

A few days later, Owens told “Good Morning America” he initially felt “devastated” by the photos and had quit his Trader Joe’s job to avoid creating a fuss in the workplace.

But Owens added he was cheered by the outpouring of support, including a possible job offer by Tyler Perry.

“#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist,” Perry wrote on Twitter.

#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist. — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) September 4, 2018

Lawrence told NJ Advance Media that she was sorry for taking the photos of Owens.

“I would tell him, ‘I am extremely, extremely apologetic about what has happened,’ ” she said, according to the publication. “And if I could take it back, I would.”

Lawrence, who says she has been unable to sleep after the “terrible” criticism on social media, denied shooting the photos to try to embarrass Owens, reported NJ Advance Media. “I’m not the monster they’re making me out to be,” she told the publication.

“When I saw him working there I thought maybe because of everything with Bill Cosby that his residuals got cut,” she said, according to the publication. “And people have to take a normal job. But I didn’t think anything bad about it. I work a normal job.”

Several cable channels dropped reruns of “The Cosby Show” after allegations of sexual assault against creator and star Bill Cosby arose.

Owens told “Good Morning America” that he took the job at Trader Joe’s more than a year ago so he could have some flexibility while working in entertainment.

“There is no job that is better than another job. It might pay better, it might have better benefits, it might look better on a resume and on paper, but actually it’s not better. Every job is worthwhile and valuable,” Owens told “Good Morning America.”