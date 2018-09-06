Man told Disney World greeter that he will ‘blow the place up’ for Al-Qaeda, police say

One man didn’t take kindly to a cheerful message from a Disney World employee, police say.
Gregory Lazarchick, a 56-year-old from New Jersey, was booked into the Orange County Jail on Tuesday after police accused him of threatening to blow up Disney World for the terrorist group Al-Qaeda, according to Spectrum News 13. He made the threats on July 21 to a greeter at the Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, one of the hotels located on Disney World property, police say.
An arrest affidavit says that a greeter at the hotel told Lazarchick to “have a great day” — to which he responded “I don’t want to have a great day,” according to WFTV9.
Police say he then told the greeter that “Al-Qaeda sent me here to blow the place up,” according to Spectrum News13. Lazarchick told the employee that his comments weren’t a joke, police say, and authorities arrived to the hotel to interview the man.
A search of the man’s hotel room didn’t turn up any explosives, police say, and Lazarchick appeared to regret his statements, which he said he couldn’t fully remember, according to The Orlando Sentinel.
An intern who overheard the conversation told police the man appeared serious. But Lazarchick’s sister said that her sibling “has not been right since” he injured his head four years ago, and he has made other “inappropriate” comments in the past, according to WFTV9.
After the man returned to his home state, police issued an arrest warrant for false report of a bombing, Spectrum News 13 reported. He was arrested on Aug. 15 in New Jersey and extradited to the Florida jail on Sept. 4.
Police arrested another Disney World vacationer a few months earlier after he was accused of making up an active shooting for social media. In May, police say 22-year-old Dillion Burch was “highly intoxicated” when he went up to people at the Walt Disney World’s Contemporary Resort and knowingly lied about the hotel being on lockdown because there was an active shooter inside.
The Arizona man would eventually admit that he was lying, police say, and that it was all just a prank for a YouTube video. He was charged with disturbing the peace and disorderly intoxication charges, WESH reported. He pleaded no contest to the charges and received three days in jail.
Comments