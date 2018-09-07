Woman’s boyfriend stabbed man ‘repeatedly’ in Target — then turned knife on her, cops say

A man stabbed his friend multiple times inside a Target store before grabbing a woman, holding a knife to her throat and dragging her out into the parking lot on Aug. 29, Maryland police say.
Now Curtis Marbury-Green faces assault and attempted first-degree murder charges, police said in a news release.
Police say an off-duty officer happened to be working security at the Forestville, Maryland, store when he heard a “commotion” and walked over to see what the trouble was.
As he walked to the area where a man had just been stabbed, another man “brushed” past him, grabbed a woman trying to leave and held a knife to her throat before dragging her through the parking lot, police said in the release.
“I had a Taser out, giving him verbal commands to drop a knife in his right hand. He refused. And there was a female inside the vestibule as well trying to get out but couldn’t,” said the officer, Irving Estime, according to Fox 5 DC. “They were exiting out of the entrance. So doors would not open. He ended up using that knife and grabbing her and taking her in a hostage type situation.”
But the off-duty officer stayed calm, police say.
“We just wanted to try to end the situation safely without anybody being harmed. Just communication was the biggest thing. Making sure I kept contact with him telling him, ‘Hey, man. Drop the weapon you don’t want to do this,’ to let her go, and it helped. It worked,” Estime said, according to News4.
The Prince Maryland County Police Department released harrowing video showing how the tense situation unfolded.
The video shows the officer with a weapon drawn walking step-by-step with the man as they slowly make their way through the parking lot. The man has his arm around a woman’s throat and drags her backward until they get between two parked cars. The officer continues to speak to the man for about two minutes before other officers arrive and slowly walk behind the man, surrounding him.
Eventually, police are able to make their way behind a parked car next to the man and shock him with a Taser. The man lets go of the woman, who drops to the ground. Then he falls to the ground, and officers drag him away and restrain him.
With the woman safe and the man subdued, several officers sprinted back to the store to help the stabbing victim, who was still inside, police said in the release.
“It was very hard. The backdrop, the customers, the people who were all around,” Estime said, according to News4.
The man who was stabbed was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to make a full recovery, police said in the news release.
A motive for the stabbing and the hostage-taking has not been released, but police say the stabbing victim was Marbury-Green’s friend and the woman was his girlfriend.
Marbury-Green remained in jail without bond on Friday.
