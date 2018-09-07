Alzheimer’s is surging in these states. See where your state ranks.

About every minute, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050, someone will develop dementia from the illness every 33 seconds. Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia in the United States and the sixth-leading cause of death.
Though early-onset Alzheimer’s can afflict people younger than 65, the disease is most common among the older population. About one in 10 seniors currently have dementia from Alzheimer’s.
Worse, the disease is expected to become much more common in the coming years. According to the 2018 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures, released by the Alzheimer’s Association, a nonprofit that focuses on care and research of the disease, the number of new cases of the disease and other forms of dementia among Americans is expected to double by 2050.
“The first wave of baby boomers is entering the age of increased risk. They’re up in their 70s now, so we’re expecting a huge jump in the number of people with Alzheimer’s,” said Keith Fargo, director of scientific programs and outreach at the Alzheimer’s Association. By the year 2050, the cost of taking care of people with Alzheimer’s is expected to reach $1.1 trillion. “It’s a big problem, and we need to get our hands around it as soon as humanly possible.”
Based on the Alzheimer’s Association’s projections, 24/7 Wall St. listed the states from the highest expected increase in the number of people 65 and over with the disease to the lowest expected increase.
The number of people with Alzheimer’s is expected to grow in every state by at least 13% by 2025. In the states that are projected to have a rapidly growing population vulnerable to the disease — in particular, the elderly — the number of people with Alzheimer’s is expected to increase by well over 30% and by as much as 46.7% in one. Those states in particular will bear the brunt of the emotional and financial toll the disease takes on the afflicted and their loved ones.
The primary driver in the differences between states in both the prevalence of the disease and the expected growth rate is age. Alzheimer’s is much more common among the elderly and increases in likelihood as one gets older. “If you look at Nevada and Arizona, those are places where people go to retire. So you have a lot of older people in those states,” explained Fargo. Nevada and Arizona are each among the three states with the highest expected increase in Alzheimer’s cases.
1. Alaska
- Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 46.7%
- Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 9.6% (the lowest)
- Population 65+: 11.6% (2nd lowest)
- Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 78.9% (17th highest)
- Avg. retirement income: $29,775 (5th highest)
2. Arizona
- Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 42.9%
- Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 10.3% (7th lowest)
- Population 65+: 17.0% (14th highest)
- Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 76.9% (24th highest)
- Avg. retirement income: $25,414 (21st highest)
3. Nevada
- Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 42.2%
- Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 9.7% (2nd lowest)
- Population 65+: 14.7% (12th lowest)
- Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 73.1% (12th lowest)
- Avg. retirement income: $28,203 (12th highest)
4. New Mexico
- Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 35.9%
- Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 10.7% (13th lowest)
- Population 65+: 18.8% (6th highest)
- Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 69.4% (8th lowest)
- Avg. retirement income: $28,050 (13th highest)
5. Virginia
- Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 35.7%
- Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.6% (13th highest)
- Population 65+: 15.1% (15th lowest)
- Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 75.7% (23rd lowest)
- Avg. retirement income: $30,739 (3rd highest)
6. Georgia
- Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 35.7%
- Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.4% (17th highest)
- Population 65+: 12.4% (3rd lowest)
- Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 74.2% (16th lowest)
- Avg. retirement income: $25,964 (20th highest)
7. Utah
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 35.5%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 10.4% (9th lowest)
> Population 65+: 10.9% (the lowest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 81.6% (3rd highest)
> Avg. retirement income: $28,210 (11th highest)
8. Montana
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 35.0%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 10.9% (18th lowest)
> Population 65+: 19.3% (4th highest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 75.9% (25th lowest)
> Avg. retirement income: $23,706 (22nd lowest)
9. South Carolina
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 34.8%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.9% (7th highest)
> Population 65+: 17.0% (15th highest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 72.6% (11th lowest)
> Avg. retirement income: $24,775 (24th highest)
10. Wyoming
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 34.0%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 10.1% (3rd lowest)
> Population 65+: 19.0% (5th highest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 78.0% (20th highest)
> Avg. retirement income: $24,372 (25th highest)
11. New Hampshire
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 33.3%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 10.3% (5th lowest)
> Population 65+: 16.2% (21st highest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 83.2% (the highest)
> Avg. retirement income: $26,198 (19th highest)
12. Florida
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 33.3%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.3% (25th highest)
> Population 65+: 20.8% (the highest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 75.7% (23rd lowest)
> Avg. retirement income: $26,998 (16th highest)
13. Idaho
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 32.0%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 10.3% (6th lowest)
> Population 65+: 14.6% (10th lowest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 77.7% (21st highest)
> Avg. retirement income: $21,261 (8th lowest)
14. Vermont
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 30.8%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 10.7% (14th lowest)
> Population 65+: 18.6% (8th highest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 80.9% (6th highest)
> Avg. retirement income: $21,811 (12th lowest)
15. Colorado
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 29.6%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 10.6% (12th lowest)
> Population 65+: 13.5% (5th lowest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 81.9% (2nd highest)
> Avg. retirement income: $30,046 (4th highest)
16. Oregon
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 29.2%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 10.4% (11th lowest)
> Population 65+: 15.8% (23rd lowest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 79.6% (10th highest)
> Avg. retirement income: $26,997 (17th highest)
17. California
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 29.2%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.5% (15th highest)
> Population 65+: 14.0% (6th lowest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 73.8% (15th lowest)
> Avg. retirement income: $31,722 (2nd highest)
18. Texas
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 28.9%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 10.9% (17th lowest)
> Population 65+: 12.5% (4th lowest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 70.9% (9th lowest)
> Avg. retirement income: $25,284 (22nd highest)
19. Delaware
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 27.8%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.0% (22nd lowest)
> Population 65+: 17.3% (13th highest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 79.3% (14th highest)
> Avg. retirement income: $28,616 (7th highest)
20. Minnesota
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 27.7%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.3% (24th highest)
> Population 65+: 14.7% (11th lowest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 81.3% (4th highest)
> Avg. retirement income: $23,877 (23rd lowest)
21. Washington
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 27.3%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 10.1% (4th lowest)
> Population 65+: 15.0% (14th lowest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 79.9% (8th highest)
> Avg. retirement income: $26,710 (18th highest)
22. Louisiana
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 26.4%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 12.7% (2nd highest)
> Population 65+: 15.3% (17th lowest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 67.4% (5th lowest)
> Avg. retirement income: $22,711 (19th lowest)
23. Maine
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 25.0%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 10.3% (8th lowest)
> Population 65+: 19.7% (2nd highest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 79.4% (12th highest)
> Avg. retirement income: $22,912 (21st lowest)
24. Hawaii
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 25.0%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.6% (12th highest)
> Population 65+: 17.7% (10th highest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 79.4% (12th highest)
> Avg. retirement income: $28,597 (9th highest)
25. North Carolina
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 23.5%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.1% (23rd lowest)
> Population 65+: 14.5% (9th lowest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 75.4% (21st lowest)
> Avg. retirement income: $22,765 (20th lowest)
26. Michigan
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 22.2%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.4% (18th highest)
> Population 65+: 15.2% (16th lowest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 77.1% (23rd highest)
> Avg. retirement income: $22,032 (14th lowest)
27. Kentucky
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 21.1%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 10.4% (10th lowest)
> Population 65+: 15.7% (19th lowest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 65.6% (3rd lowest)
> Avg. retirement income: $22,140 (15th lowest)
28. Mississippi
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 20.4%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.3% (22nd highest)
> Population 65+: 15.5% (18th lowest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 63.8% (the lowest)
> Avg. retirement income: $21,214 (7th lowest)
29. Arkansas
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 19.6%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.2% (24th lowest)
> Population 65+: 16.7% (18th highest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 67.3% (4th lowest)
> Avg. retirement income: $19,812 (3rd lowest)
30. Alabama
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 19.6%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.5% (14th highest)
> Population 65+: 17.0% (16th highest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 68.4% (7th lowest)
> Avg. retirement income: $24,199 (24th lowest)
31. Oklahoma
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 18.8%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 10.8% (16th lowest)
> Population 65+: 16.0% (25th lowest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 71.4% (10th lowest)
> Avg. retirement income: $22,004 (13th lowest)
32. Wisconsin
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 18.2%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.0% (21st lowest)
> Population 65+: 16.2% (23rd highest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 78.8% (18th highest)
> Avg. retirement income: $22,336 (18th lowest)
33. Missouri
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 18.2%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 10.9% (19th lowest)
> Population 65+: 16.1% (25th highest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 74.3% (17th lowest)
> Avg. retirement income: $22,224 (16th lowest)
34. Maryland
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 18.2%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.8% (10th highest)
> Population 65+: 14.2% (7th lowest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 79.6% (10th highest)
> Avg. retirement income: $33,200 (the highest)
35. Indiana
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 18.2%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.4% (19th highest)
> Population 65+: 14.7% (13th lowest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 75.2% (20th lowest)
> Avg. retirement income: $18,742 (the lowest)
36. Illinois
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 18.2%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.7% (11th highest)
> Population 65+: 14.4% (8th lowest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 73.4% (14th lowest)
> Avg. retirement income: $28,427 (10th highest)
37. Connecticut
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 18.2%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 12.6% (3rd highest)
> Population 65+: 16.7% (17th highest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 79.0% (16th highest)
> Avg. retirement income: $29,569 (6th highest)
38. South Dakota
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 17.6%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.8% (9th highest)
> Population 65+: 17.4% (12th highest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 79.7% (9th highest)
> Avg. retirement income: $20,798 (6th lowest)
39. Nebraska
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 17.6%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.5% (16th highest)
> Population 65+: 16.3% (20th highest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 78.1% (19th highest)
> Avg. retirement income: $21,417 (10th lowest)
40. Rhode Island
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 17.4%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 12.0% (4th highest)
> Population 65+: 16.3% (19th highest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 80.2% (7th highest)
> Avg. retirement income: $24,973 (23rd highest)
41. Kansas
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 17.0%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.4% (21st highest)
> Population 65+: 15.8% (21st lowest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 77.4% (22nd highest)
> Avg. retirement income: $21,320 (9th lowest)
42. Tennessee
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 16.7%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 10.9% (20th lowest)
> Population 65+: 15.8% (22nd lowest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 68.4% (7th lowest)
> Avg. retirement income: $22,273 (17th lowest)
43. New Jersey
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 16.7%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.9% (5th highest)
> Population 65+: 15.8% (20th lowest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 75.1% (19th lowest)
> Avg. retirement income: $28,603 (8th highest)
44. West Virginia
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 15.8%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 10.8% (15th lowest)
> Population 65+: 19.6% (3rd highest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 65.5% (2nd lowest)
> Avg. retirement income: $19,692 (2nd lowest)
45. Massachusetts
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 15.4%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.4% (20th highest)
> Population 65+: 16.2% (24th highest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 79.1% (15th highest)
> Avg. retirement income: $27,789 (14th highest)
46. New York
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 15.0%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 12.8% (the highest)
> Population 65+: 15.9% (24th lowest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 73.4% (14th lowest)
> Avg. retirement income: $27,317 (15th highest)
47. Pennsylvania
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 14.3%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.9% (6th highest)
> Population 65+: 18.0% (9th highest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 76.4% (25th highest)
> Avg. retirement income: $21,682 (11th lowest)
48. North Dakota
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 14.3%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.3% (25th lowest)
> Population 65+: 18.6% (7th highest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 75.9% (25th lowest)
> Avg. retirement income: $20,148 (5th lowest)
49. Iowa
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 14.1%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.8% (8th highest)
> Population 65+: 17.5% (11th highest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 81.0% (5th highest)
> Avg. retirement income: $20,141 (4th lowest)
50. Ohio
> Increase in Alzheimer’s, 2018-2025: 13.6%
> Pct. of 65+ pop. with Alzheimer’s: 11.3% (23rd highest)
> Population 65+: 16.2% (22nd highest)
> Pct. of 65+ pop. in good health: 74.8% (18th lowest)
> Avg. retirement income: $24,280 (25th lowest)
To determine the states where Alzheimer’s is soaring, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the projected increase in the number of Americans 65 and older with Alzheimer’s between 2018-2025 in every state from the Alzheimer’s Association’s 2018 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report. The share of the population that is 65 years or older in each state came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2016 American Community Survey. Projections for growth in populations 65 and over came from the Centers for Disease Control’s WONDER data set. The average retirement income by state comes from the ACS. The share of 65 and over residents in good health came from the CDC’s Healthy Aging data set, and is for 2016.
