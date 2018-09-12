Homeowner gets blasted by his booby trap designed to shoot bad guys, Texas cops say

The gunshots residents heard throughout the wooded neighborhood in Tomball, Texas, on Tuesday didn’t come from a suspect barricaded inside a home, as initially reported by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
Not exactly, anyway.
Maybe the confusion stemmed from the bleeding 73-year-old homeowner those deputies found outside his home, with multiple belly wounds on the right side of his body, who told them, “There’s danger in the home,” according to KTRK.
The homeowner, who has not been identified, should know. Deputies from the SWAT unit say he put the danger there himself, the station reported.
“Evidently, he had encountered a lot of people trying to break into his house or had broken into his house,” Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland, a Harris County sheriff’s spokesman, told the Houston Chronicle. “He took it upon himself to rig his home with explosive devices, which were small metal-like objects containing a shotgun shell.”
They believe he might have triggered one of his own booby traps, shooting himself in the process, and leading to reports of gunfire called in to police just after 1:30 p.m..
The man was incoherent as he tried to tell deputies what happened, according to KPRC, except for his references to the “danger” inside the home in the 26100 block of La Fouche Drive. His wounds were not considered life threatening.
His warning, one deputy found, was accurate.
As the deputy took his first steps inside the house, another gun, or a booby-trapped explosive device, went off, the Chronicle reported. The deputy was treated for minor injuries and was expected to make a full recovery.
The homeowner was treated at a local hospital, but his eventual recovery might not be the end of the ordeal. It’s a felony to set booby traps with projectiles in your home, Gilliland told KPRC, and the 73-year-old probably will face charges in connection with the gunfire.
Tomball is a town of approximately 10,000 residents about 30 miles northwest of Houston.
