16-year-old was driving when he saw a purse in the road — it had $10,000 inside

A Santa Barbara, California, teen was driving home from school when he saw something unusual: a purse in the road — that had $10,000 inside, according to a Facebook post from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Rhami Zeini, 16, was driving home from Laguna Blanca School when he saw a purse lying in the road in the area of Turnpike Road and Cathedral Oaks Road, the Sheriff’s Office said. He looked for contact information for the purse’s owner, but couldn’t find it.

Zeini spoke to his parents and they drove to the Sheriff’s Office to return the purse, the Sheriff’s Office said. A deputy contacted the owner, who “was very grateful, as you can imagine, to have the purse returned,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “She believes she left it on the roof of her car when she drove away.”

“If the roles were reversed and I had lost something with a significant sum of money inside, I know I would want it back for sure,” Zeini told KEYT.





The woman gave Zeini $100 of the $10,000 as a token of gratitude, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Thank you Rhami for doing so many things right, from observing the purse in the first place, stopping to get it, contacting your parents for help and for turning it in,” the Sheriff’s Office said.