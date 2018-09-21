During sleepover with ‘best friend forever’, 10-year-old’s blood sugar fatally drops

Fifth-grader Sophia Daugherty was at a sleepover with her “best friend forever” when her blood sugar abruptly fell, according to WPXI.
Sophia, who had Type 1 Diabetes, was sleeping over at her friend’s house Saturday night in New Castle, Pennsylvaniawhen the drop in blood sugar caused the girl to suffer a herniated brain stem and brain swelling, according to New Castle News.
She was found unresponsive the following morning, and the 10-year-old continued to fight for her life after she was rushed to the hospital.
At first, the family held out hope for Sophia’s recovery.
Claire Daugherty, Sophia’s 14-year-old sister, urged people to “please keep praying” in a Facebook status posted Monday.
Claire’s status came with multiple pictures of the 10-year-old, described in her obituary as a “sweet” girl with “a love for all animals.”
And Sophia’s mother, Keri Daugherty, wrote on Tuesday that she believed a “miracle” was on its way.
“We have been dealt blow after blow for the last 3 days concerning Sophia,” she wrote on a Facebook status. “After each life crushing report from the doctors, we would have our ministers come pray for us and over Sophia to speak life back into our hearts.
“I refuse to lose my faith that there is a miracle waiting for Sophia. Please don’t stop praying.”
Just hours before her death on 3:44 p.m. Wednesday, community members gathered at the gymnasium of Laurel Elementary School, which Sophia attended, for a prayer vigil.
Now, the family is mourning the loss of Sophia, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in January 2015, according to her obituary. She is survived by her sisters Claire and Meredith, 9, her parents and “a large extended family.”
Sophia planned to join her school’s chorus, the obituary says, and dreamed of being a counselor at a camp for children with diabetes that she attended.
“Sophia did not let her diagnosis stop her from enjoying life,” it reads. “She played softball, basketball and was an active cheerleader. If she wasn’t playing sports, you could find Sophia riding her bike and scooter or learning about sharks.
“One of the things she enjoyed most were sleepovers with her friends, especially her best friend forever, Abi Kuth.”
In a Facebook status, Claire wrote that at least her younger sister’s “last night awake was with her best friend and having the best time ever.”
Len Rich, the superintendent for the Laurel School District, said the loss of the “popular little girl” has been tough, WPXI reported.
“It’s normal to grieve,” he said. “It’s normal to cry. It’s normal to feel terrible. It’s normal not to understand why.
“But it’s better that we all go through it together and we rely on one another.”
