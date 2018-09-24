Watch shopper grab lost wallet and hightail out. She returned for groceries, Texas cops say

Cops call her one “opportunistic suspect.” She had just walked through the doors of a Texas grocery store when the shopper in front of her dropped a wallet, surveillance video shows.

The female suspect in the white shirt pushed her empty cart toward the wallet, picked it up and placed it in her cart, the video posted by the Denton Police Department shows.

She then took five steps forward while the shopper who dropped the wallet got farther and farther away and entered a crowd of fellow grocery shoppers.

That’s when the “opportunistic” shopper grabbed the dropped wallet and her belongings from the cart and took one last glance out toward the other shoppers, video shows.

Then she quickly turned around and decided “to high tail it out of the store,” the police department posted to Facebook.

The woman left her cart in the aisle and quickly walked out through the same doors she had entered through just moments before.

But she didn’t stop there.

The woman returned to the store to buy a cart full of groceries -- and paid with cash, the department said.

If you recognize the woman, police ask that you call 940-349-7930.