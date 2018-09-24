Dallas police officer who shot and killed man in his apartment is fired

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall has fired the police officer who shot a man in his apartment after the chief previously said she couldn’t fire her.

Amber Guyger, 30, who is charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Botham Shem Jean, 26, on Sept. 6, was fired Monday.

Attorneys for Jean’s family said the firing was bittersweet and “the first step towards justice” for Jean.

Guyger has said in the past that she mistook Jean’s apartment for hers and opened fire because she believed Jean was an intruder.

Guyger was fired because she engaged in adverse conduct when she was arrested for manslaughter on Sept. 6, an internal affairs investigation concluded, according to a news release from the Dallas Police Department.

Guyger, who has the right to appeal her firing under civil service rules, was hired in November 2013 and assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division.







Previously, Hall said she could not fire Guyger prior to the completion of an administrative investigation.

Hall said at a town hall Tuesday she couldn’t fire Guyger before an internal investigation. Her chief of staff, Thomas Taylor, said that an administrative investigation was on hold until a criminal investigation into Guyger was complete.

Thursday, Hall said she did not want to risk interfering with a criminal investigation by making a decision about Guyger’s employment.

“As an employer, DPD can compel Officer Guyger to provide a statement during a DPD administrative investigation and those statements given to DPD could potentially compromise the criminal investigation,” Hall said in a written statement.

Attorneys for the family do not believe that Guyger’s firing will have any impact on the criminal investigation, according to Daryl Washington, one of the lawyers representing the family.

However, the attorney said it was a decision that should have come earlier.

“Unfortunately, people had to be in outrage about this situation before the chief made a decision we thought should have been made a week or so ago,” Washington said.

But it also the belief of Jean’s family attorneys that Hall has properly vetted the decision to fire Guyger and it will not impact the criminal matter, an opinion apparently shared by Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, who issued the following statement:

“I have heard the calls for this action from many, including the Jean family, and I agree that this is right decision in the interest of justice for Botham Jean and the citizens of Dallas. The swift termination of any officer who engages in misconduct that leads to the loss of innocent life is essential if the Dallas Police Department is to gain and maintain the public trust. I know Chief Hall agrees with me on that and I appreciate her leadership. Once again, she’s made the right call.”

Before being fired, Guyger told officers that while off-duty, but in her police uniform, she “inserted a unique door key, with an electronic chip, into the door key hole of what turned out to be Jean’s apartment. The door, which was slightly ajar prior to Guyger’s arrival, fully opened under the force of the key insertion,” according to a search warrant affidavit.

The affidavit says that the door being opened alerted Jean to Guyger’s presence. It says Guyger described the apartment as being dark and she thought “she had encountered a burglar, which was described as a large silhouette, across the room in her apartment.”

Guyger drew her firearm, “gave verbal commands that were ignored by (Jean), and then she fired two shots.”

Jean was shot once and died.

A search warrant written on Sept. 7 and signed by Judge Brandon Birmingham tells a different story. An officer within the police department told The Dallas Morning News that the search warrant was written before Guyger was interviewed.

“An off-duty Dallas Police Officer, who was wearing a full Dallas Police uniform, was attempting to enter apartment number 1478, with a set of keys,” it says. “An unknown male, inside the apartment, confronted the officer at the door. A neighbor stated he heard an exchange of words, immediately followed by at least two gunshots.”

While the arrest warrant describes Jean as being “across the room,” the search warrant says he confronted Guyger at his door.

The warrant was for the collection of evidence, including shell casings, bullets, firearms, ballistic vest, keys, possible video, any narcotics and and other trace evidence such as blood.

The warrant doesn’t say if investigators were looking for narcotics that Guyger possibly had, or if they believed they were in Jean’s apartment. Guyger’s blood was drawn to test for drugs and alcohol, Hall has said.

The arrest warrant also doesn’t include witness statements — which Lee Merritt, an attorney for the Jean family — pointed out on Monday.

Merritt said that two witnesses, who are sisters and residents of the apartment complex, gave statements that contradict the arrest affidavit.

“One happened to be in a quiet room reading a book so she was in the best position to hear things,” Merritt said. “She heard pounding at the door. The other one (witness) was in the living room (of her own apartment) watching TV. She also heard the same pounding at the door.”

He said the key witness, who was reading the book, heard shouting.

“She heard, ‘Let me in!’ followed by ‘Let me in!’ in an elevated tone and then she heard more pounding at the door,” Merritt said. “Then shortly thereafter she heard gunshots.”

Guyger was arrested for manslaughter the evening of Sept. 9 and released about an hour later on a $300,000 bond.

Jean, who is from the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, is a graduate of Harding University and worked at PriceWaterhouseCooper in Dallas.

Attorneys for his family responded to the latest development in a statement Monday: “As Botham Shem Jean’s family has his homegoing service in St. Lucia this week, this announcement of Amber Guyger’s termination from the Dallas Police Department is bittersweet for Botham’s family. While nothing can bring him back, DPD’s firing of Guyger is the first step towards justice for Botham Shem Jean.”

