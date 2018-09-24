Company makes second massive drug recall in 8 days for possible microbial contamination

For the second time in eight days, Valeant Pharmaceuticals has made a sweeping all lots, all expiration dates recall of an over-the-counter drug sold for concerns about the microbial contamination called “Pseudomonas aeruginosa.”

Monday, the recalled product was Ocean Saline Nasal Spray in the 1.5 fluid ounce and 3.5 fluid ounce bottles. Publix, which sells the smaller size, announced the recall on its website, just as it did last week’s recall of Cortaid 12-hour Advanced Anti-Itch Cream, Cortaid Maximum Strength Cream and Cortaid Intensive Therapy Cooling Spray.

Anyone with the spray should toss it or return it to the place or website of purchase for a full refund. Questions can be directed to Stericycle, a medical and hazardous waste disposal company handling the recall for Valeant, at 1-888-480-2881.

“Serious Pseudomonas infections usually occur in people in the hospital and/or with weakened immune systems,” according to the Centers for Disease Control. “Infections of the blood, pneumonia, and infections following surgery can lead to severe illness and death in these people.

“However, healthy people can also develop mild illnesses with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, especially after exposure to water,” the CDC website explanation continues. “Ear infections, especially in children, and more generalized skin rashes may occur after exposure to inadequately chlorinated hot tubs or swimming pools. Eye infections have occasionally been reported in persons using extended-wear contact lenses.”