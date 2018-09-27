After days of searching, officials find body believed to be that of missing 6-year-old, police say

Search crews have found a body believed to be that of Maddox Ritch, the 6-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday, Gastonia police said Thursday.

The body was found at about 1 p.m. Thursday off Marietta Street/Old Dallas Highway in Gastonia, police said in a news release. The boy’s parents have been notified, police said. Identification of the body will be done by the medical examiner’s office.

The body was apparently found across from Rankin Lake Park, where Maddox was last seen at midday Saturday. Authorities released no more details but announced a press conference in Gastonia for 4 p.m. Thursday.

With heavy hearts we announce a body believed to be 6-year-old Maddox Ritch was found at approximately 1 p.m. off of Marietta Street/Old Dallas Highway in Gastonia. Maddox’s parents have been notified of the discovery. The investigation is ongoing. — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) September 27, 2018

Maddox, who is autistic and nonverbal with strangers, was with his father and another adult at the time and wearing an orange “I am the man” T-shirt when last seen.

His mother, Carrie Ritch, told reporters Tuesday that her son loves Bouncy Balls, the park and his teddy bear. She wept as she begged for the public’s help in finding her son.

“Continue praying for him because I just want my baby home, please, whatever you can do,” she said. “Maddox is my whole world and my reason for living. He’s mama’s boy. ... His smile is so contagious and his laughter so precious … and I want my baby back in my arms.”

Ian Ritch, the boy’s father, told “Good Morning America” on Tuesday that he last saw his son running and laughing at the park. Maddox then started running after spotting a jogger on the trail around the lake, Ritch said, and continued out of sight. Ritch, who said he has foot pain because of diabetes, said he ran after his son but couldn’t find him.





“I just want my son home,” Ritch said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, according to a Gastonia police news release. “It’s torture.”

The search for the boy escalated over the five days since he disappeared, with the FBI and two dozen other agencies quickly joining the case. By Wednesday, Gastonia police have said, 330 investigators, agents, analysts and other personnel were involved. They were following nearly 250 leads.

Shortly after police announced a body had been found Thursday, Gastonia resident Robin Marshburn had tied blue and white balloons to a street sign near the park and placed a teddy bear at its base.

“I have a little 7-year-old granddaughter, so I can imagine what this mother and father are going through,” she told reporters. “This is the one little thing we could do for this little boy. He had a lifetime to enjoy and it was taken away from him. … It’s not much, just a simple little gesture from the people of Gastonia. This little boy became our little boy, not just his mom and dad’s.”

The park haad been closed to the public on Sunday as Gastonia police pleaded with local residents to check their property, including sheds and garages. Searchers canvassed local homes and businesses to turn up any sightings of the child.





Police also enlisted the public’s help in locating potential witnesses to the boy’s disappearance.

Earlier Thursday, police had said they wanted to speak with a young man who was using the park’s boat ramp near the time Maddox was last seen. “He may be a valuable witness,” a police department statement said.





Police were also looking for a male jogger who was in the area.

The appeal for potential witnesses came as the FBI’s Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team searched the lake Wednesday with sonar and agents trained “to locate even the smallest possible piece of evidence underwater,” Gastonia police said in a statement.





North Carolina Emergency Management teams also arrived to broaden the search into marshlands and the dense woods surrounding the park, the police department said.