8-year-old killed in hit-and-run as she crossed street to board school bus, cops say

An 8-year-old girl was on her way to school when she was hit and killed by a semi driver who then left the scene, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
Destiny Chambers, a student at Soaring Heights Elementary in Joplin, Missouri, was crossing the street at her school bus stop to board at about 6:55 a.m. Thursday, the Joplin Globe reported.
As Destiny was crossing the street, she was struck by a semi, the crash report states, and the driver did not stop.
Destiny was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, the report states.
“Staff and students in Joplin Schools remember (Destiny’s) huge heart and big smile,” the school district said in a statement, according to the Globe. “Our deepest sympathy goes to the family.”
Other students were on the school bus at the time of the crash, KOAM reported. Those students were either picked up by their parents at the bus stop or at school.
The driver of the semi, now identified as 49-year-old Lance Lee, was stopped by law enforcement and arrested on suspicion of a hit and run, FourStates reported.
Lance, of Dekalb, Illinois, was tested for alcohol, according to the crash report. The results of that test were not posted.
Also this month, in Ohio, a 15-year-old girl died after she was ran over while walking to the school bus. Police called it a hit-and-run crash.
