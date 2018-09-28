Joe Biden would be ‘hard to beat’ if he ran for president, says Sen. Lindsey Graham

During a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Friday considering the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Lindsay Graham surprised some with unexpected praise for former Vice President Joe Biden.
“If he runs for president, he’ll be hard to beat,” the South Carolina Republican said of Biden.
Graham got people talking during the Kavanaugh hearings on Thursday too, when the committee heard from the Supreme Court nominee and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford about allegations of sexual assault.
Graham chastised Democrats on the committee Thursday for what he saw as unfair treatment of the nominee: “What you want is to destroy this guy’s life, hold his seat open, and hope you win (the presidency) in 2020.”
“I cannot imagine what you and your family have gone through,” Graham told Kavanaugh during the hearing.
“I hope you’re on the Supreme Court,” he added, “That’s exactly where you belong.”
