Coyote ‘kept mumbling’ about a failing ACME net as he was rescued, Missouri cops say

Mr. Wile E. Coyote got all tangled up in his likely attempt to stop the Road Runner last week.
And only a few human rescuers could help get the coyote back on his way.
Missouri police were called to the soccer fields at Selvidge Middle School for what sounded like a “reference to a live version of a popular weekend morning cartoon,” the Ballwin Police Department posted to Facebook.
That cartoon is Looney Tunes, of course.
In real life, police responded to the call and found a coyote that was caught and stuck one of the soccer nets, according to the Facebook post.
“Mr. Wile E. Coyote was not overly cooperative during the investigation, but kept mumbling something about his ACME net failing him,” police said.
ACME is a fictional corporation that sells explosives in the cartoon, but they always fail, just like with this ACME soccer net.
In Looney Tunes, Wile E. Coyote is “ACME company’s best customer in his quest to stop the Road Runner,” according to the cartoon’s website. But Road Runner has long legs and is “always way ahead of Wile E. Coyote.”
Despite the coyote’s possible attempt to capture a Road Runner, he was released by Wildlife Rescue and “given a ride to a different location,” the police Facebook post said.
“We did not receive any reports about a roadrunner in the area,” police said.
Just last week, an Ohio police department also hinted at Wile E. Coyote and potential ACME dangers.
“We have been made aware of coyote sightings within North Royalton,” the North Royalton Police Department posted to Facebook. “Typically coyotes are nocturnal, but it is not uncommon to see them during the day. Merely seeing one is NOT a reason to call 911.”
But there were a few exceptions to when residents should call police (looking at you, Wile E. Coyote).
Those conditions included:
- “Coyotes carrying any product marked ‘ACME’”
- “Coyote posting signs such as ‘Detour’ or ‘Free Bird Seed’” (because Road Runner would like bird seed, right?)
- “Coyote detonating ‘TNT’”
