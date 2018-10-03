Big box chain recalls 246,000 axes after learning the heads can fly off while in use

An axe head flying off from the handle mid chop usually is confined to old school Warner Bros. cartoons. When it happens in real life, it’s not funny, which is why Walmart recalled 246,000 Ozark Trail camp axes Wednesday.

The exact problem, as detailed in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The axe head can detach from the handle, posing an injury hazard.”

Apparently, this isn’t an idle concern, either: “Walmart has received two reports of axe heads detaching from the handle, resulting in minor cuts and abrasions.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

So, before the injuries graduate from “minor” to “major,” Walmart’s offering refunds on the 14-inch axes sold from January 2017 through this past July at Walmart and through Walmart.com. Take your model No. 60111140 axe into a Walmart for a refund.

Anyone with questions can call Walmart at 800-925-6278, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Sunday.