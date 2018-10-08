Her fiance died helping a stranger. She took heartbreaking photos on their wedding day

Jessica Padgett was going to marry the love of her life.
The Indiana woman was planning to marry her fiance, Kendall Murphy, on Sept. 29, CBS4 reported. But then the unthinkable happened.
Murphy, a Montgomery volunteer firefighter, was killed while helping a crash victim on a rural road in southwest Indiana, the Indianapolis Star reported in November 2017. He was struck by another responding firefighter who was driving with a 0.21 percent blood alcohol level, the newspaper reported.
About 10 months later, though, when their planned wedding date arrived, Padgett still put on her white dress.
And a photographer was there to capture the emotional day.
Katrina Murphy, Kendall’s mother, had asked Mandi Knepp with Loving Life Photography if she would take photos of the grieving bride, CBS4 reported.
With her lacy wedding gown on, Padgett posed with family, friends and her fiance’s firefighting gear.
Both her maid of honor and best man gave a speech, photos show.
“Thank you everyone for making my wedding day special even though I didn’t get to marry the man of my dreams,” Padgett posted to Facebook the day after her planned wedding.
The heartbreaking photos were shared more than 16,000 times, and many people were touched by the emotional post.
