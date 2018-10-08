Man jailed after removing his ankle monitor in Facebook how-to video, Missouri cops say

A Missouri man is behind bars after authorities say he removed his ankle monitor and posted video of the stunt on Facebook, providing an online how-to lesson for others.

Court records said Dustin Burns, a 33-year-old Springfield man on probation for violating a restraining order, was charged with felony tampering with electronic monitoring equipment last week, the Springfield News-Leader reports.

“This is how you take an ankle bracelet off — without breaking the circuit,” a man who is apparently Burns says in the Facebook video, which has been viewed more than 1,000 times.

Burns was arrested on Aug. 28 and is being held in a Greene County jail on $4,000 bond, according to online jail records. On that same day, the Facebook page in Burns’ name that posted the how-to video was last updated.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The video was posted in July and runs for nearly four minutes.

Dustin Burns, 33, faces charges of tampering with an electronic monitoring device, jail records said. Greene County Sheriff's Office

As the video is recorded, the man wearing the ankle monitor uses a butter knife to fiddle with the large black device around his ankle. Eventually he switches to a utility tool that includes a screwdriver, video shows.

Along with the video is a descriptive caption: “Today’s lesson how to remove a GPS tracking bracelet without stopping the circuit...encase anyone was curious.”

The man offers a few tips as he works on freeing himself from the monitor.

“Don’t damage it, so you won’t owe f-----g thousands of dollars,” the man advises.

At the end of the video, the man holds up the ankle bracelet that has been successfully removed.

Video of the incident appears to still be up on Burns’ Facebook page.