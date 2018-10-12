Rain and winds from Michael bring huge tree down in Raleigh

A two-headed copperhead snake was discovered in a garden in northern Virginia, according to JD Kleopfer of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Kleopfer said two-headed snakes normally don’t live very long in the wild.
The Chattahoochee Valley Veterans Council and American Legion Post 135 in Phenix City hosted Friday a local observance of National POW/MIA Recognition Day in the United States. The program was at the Eternal Flame on Summerville Rd. in Phenix City.
U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Fredrick Myers and Col.(retired) Andy Redmond, United States Air Force, reflected on the terrorist attacks and how they have impacted the United States in the ensuing 17 years.
Dragon's Breath is made by soaking flavored cereal in liquid nitrogen. It was created by an ice cream shop in California in 2017 and has become a popular fair and mall food. Liquid nitrogen could cause severe damage if ingested.
The Washington State Department of Transportation explains how to safely navigate the multi-lane traffic circle, also known as a roundabout, at the intersection of Guide Meridian (SR 539) and Pole Road (SR 544).
Overdoses on synthetic cannabinoids, sometimes known as K2 or Spice, are the latest deadly epidemic in Florida Prisons. The Florida Department of Corrections suspects K2 is behind a dramatic uptick in prison deaths.
Craftsmen have engraved 25 new names onto the Global War on Terrorism Memorial at the National Infantry Museum. The names are service members from all branches added to the GWOT casualty list since the monument was first dedicated in October 2017.
Surveillance video from an Aldi grocery store in Cooper City shows an elderly woman shopping while her purse sits just inches away from her in a shopping cart. The thief reaches into the victim’s purse, grabs the victim's wallet and flees the store.
Bodycam footage shared to Facebook by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shows Officer William Umana pursuing two murder suspects in his car. The footage shows him chasing an SUV. Suspects reportedly shot at least 34 bullets at officers.
The Centers for Disease Control's Wednesday update on the romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak says the sick count has added 18 people since Friday, for a total of 53 in 16 states. And there's a high hospitalization rate.
