Cop lied about dog to slam brakes and hurt ‘rude’ suspects in back, Missouri police say

Lori Wozniak wasn’t happy that the handcuffed suspects in the back of her police car had said “rude things” about her, police say.
So the officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department gave the pair of men a “rough ride,” police say, slamming on her brakes and threatening to drop them off on a highway to “make them walk home,” according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
That incident happened on Aug. 2, after she arrested the 19- and 21-year-old men after 8 p.m. for allegedly breaking glass at the Kingshighway Baptist Church, charging documents say, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Now, the 47-year-old officer faces two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault for the bumpy ride she gave those men, Fox2 reported. Police say the men were drunk and arguing as Wozniak arrested them and took them away from the church.
At one point, Wozniak slammed on the brakes and said she was stopping for a dog in the street, court documents say, but a review of her car’s dashboard camera showed there was no animal there, according to Fox2.
The men were sliding around the back of the car as Wozniak pumped the brakes, police say, according to KSDK. One man suffered a cut above his eye.
A misconduct report from a sergeant in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department accused Wozniak of behaving “in a careless manner, resulting in physical injury to a prisoner,” as reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which got the document in a records request. It was filed the same night of the alleged rough ride, and she was moved to administrative duty, the newspaper reported.
Wozniak is still not in police custody, KSDK reported. She is due in court on Nov. 7 after the charges were filed on Thursday.
