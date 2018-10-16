The ingredients list doesn’t have an allergen that the vegetable fried rice might have

Six lots of Feel Good Foods’ Vegetable Fried Rice have been recalled because they might contain egg.
That’s not revealed on the ingredients label and that’s not a problem for most people. But if those with food allergies read ingredients labels as seriously as they would read the directions for defusing a bomb — not including an ingredient means they might eat something they shouldn’t.
As the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice says, “People who have allergies to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”
The notice says the recalled lots went to 400 stores nationwide. Their best by dates, stamped on the side, are 10/27/19; 10/29/19; 12/04/19; 01/25/20; 01/26/20; and 01/28/20.
“This problem was a result of the manufacturer failing to remove egg from the product formula as instructed,” the Brooklyn company said. “The manufacturer continued to include egg in the formula, while applying revised ingredient labels to packaging, which did NOT call out egg.”
Those who wish to return the product to the store can do so for a full refund. Anyone with questions should call 718-499-2242 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.
Comments