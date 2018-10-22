Intruder got naked after woman found him inside, but that’s not all, Colorado cops say

A woman was fast asleep in her Colorado apartment when her dogs woke her up by barking, police said in a probable cause statement.
With her dogs by her side, the woman went out to her living room and saw a man standing inside with the back patio door open, the Denver Police Department said in the statement. That was at about 6:20 a.m. on Sunday.
The suspect, now identified as 32-year-old Dewayne Jordan, then told the woman he was going to take a shower, police said.
“I kind of froze and was just like ... I didn’t know what to say,” Hannah Jones told KDVR.
Speechless, she saw the man walk into her vacant guest bedroom and close the door, according to the police statement. She then heard the man turn on the shower, so she went outside and called 911, police said.
When officers arrived and arrested Jordan, he was sitting on Jones’ couch and masturbating, police said.
Jones said the intruder was naked and watching pornography on her living room couch, according to KDVR. She also told the station that Jordan had a bag of her underwear with him.
“The situation felt uncomfortable,” she told the TV station.
To get into the woman’s apartment, police said that Jones “had to climb over a short retaining wall with a plant bed, them climb over the metal barrier around the victim’s porch.”
Jordan told police she believes the door was unlocked when she went to sleep, but she knows that back door was closed, according to the probable cause statement.
She also said that she has seen the man outside of the apartment complex before, but she does not know him, police wrote in the statement.
Jordan is now being held on suspicion of second-degree burglary, police said.
