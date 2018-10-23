Cap’n Crunch bar laced with pot blamed for mysterious illness at NC high school

Rumors of a mysterious illness spreading Monday among students at a North Carolina high school turned out to be a case of teens allegedly sharing bites of a marjuana-laced Cap’n Crunch cereal bar, reports WAVY.com.
Several students at Perquimans County High School in Hertford reported nausea and had to be hospitalized, the Periquimans County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
“Some marijuana was given to several students that was in turn eaten,” the post said. “There are a lot of rumors out there, but they are completely false.”
Among the rumors: The students were fed “edibles made with heroin laced weed,” said one woman on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
The rumors began spreading after a group of students at the coastal school started vomiting, resulting in a call to police, the Virginian-Pilot reported. Hertford is about 150 miles east of Raleigh.
It wasn’t made clear by investigators if the teens knew of the extra ingredient when they ate the cereal bar.
The cereal bar, which one station identified as a Rice Krispies treat, was linked to a 14-year-old, who is charged with possessing, selling and delivering marijuana, the newspaper said.
Investigators told WAVY the girl, a ninth-grader, divided the cereal bar and shared it with at least three students, all of whom got ill.
The mother of one of the students spoke to TV station WTKR and said she took her 14-year-old daughter from school directly to an emergency room.
The girl told her mother she had eaten a treat given to her by a friend, the station reported.
