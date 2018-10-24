Mega Millions $1.6 billion winning ticket sold in South Carolina, state lottery says

The South Carolina Education Lottery is reporting that a winning ticket to the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in the Palmetto State.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Mega Millions website had not confirmed that there was a winner, but it did not refute the S.C. Lottery’s claim. The Mega Millions site said the next estimated jackpot was “pending,” after announcing the winning numbers 5, 28, 62, 65 ,70 and a mega number 5.

Other than in South Carolina, no other winning tickets had been reported. Unlike many other state lotteries, including North Carolina’s, South Carolina does not identify winners of lottery games, reported The Charlotte Observer.

Lottery officials will release more information later Wednesday, ABC News reported.

This screenshot shows that one jackpot winning ticket to the $1.6 billion Mega Millions was sold in South Carolina. South Carolina Education Lottery

The S.C. Lottery did not immediately return messages looking to confirm a winning ticket was sold in the state.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing was the largest jackpot in U.S. history, according to McClatchy. There has not been a Mega Millions ticket sold with “all six numbers” matching the drawing since July 24, allowing the jackpot to roll over for 13 consecutive weeks and the prize to swell.

Lottery officials said the cash payout is $913 million for the winner of Tuesday’s jackpot, per the San Francisco Chronicle. The winner also has the option of claiming their prize “as an annuity paid out over 29 years,” McClatchy reported.

The odds of winning Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot were 1 in 303 million, according to the S.C. Lottery.

In addition to the massive payout, there could be another historical aspect to the jackpot. In January, the S.C. Lottery said the Palmetto State hadn’t ever before produced a Mega Millions jackpot winner, The State reported.