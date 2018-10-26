Flight track shows plane tried to return to South Carolina before disappearing off radar

The U.S. Coast Guard launched a new search by air with first light for a small plane that went missing Thursday after reporting an emergency off the coast of South Carolina, a USCG spokesman said Friday.
Coast Guard ships stayed on the scene about 110 miles east of Charleston, USCG Petty Officer Ryan Dickinson said Friday morning.
The Coast Guard said Thursday that air traffic controllers in Jacksonville, Florida, “received a report from the aircraft of an in-flight emergency, lost contact on radar.”
The Piper PA-31 left Robert F. Swinnie Airport in Andrews, South Carolina, and was flying to the Bahamas when it went missing, according to WCSC. Andrews is about an hour south of Myrtle Beach.
The Flight Safety Foundation’s Air Safety Network reported that a Piper PA-31T Cheyenne went missing in the Atlantic Ocean at 11:33 a.m. Thursday.
The Flight Aware plane tracking website shows the twin-engine plane, tail number N555PM, taking off from the small airport in Andrews, flying out over the ocean before turning back after about 30 minutes and heading towards Charleston. Then the plane disappeared from radar, the track shows.
The plane was bound for Governor’s Harbor Airport in the Bahamas, the South Strand News Reports, before being diverted to Charleston at 11:18 a.m.
FAA records show the turbo-prop plane, built in 1976, belonged to the Bulldog Flying Club, registered in Wilmington, Delaware.
The Coast Guard on Friday morning said in a tweet that a HC-130 Hercules out of Clearwater, Florida, “is conducting a first light search for the downed civilian aircraft.” Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton searched through the night, the USCG added.
The FAA will not confirm who owned the plane until it is found, Fox Carolinas reports.
Charles Duncan: 843-626-0301, @duncanreporting
