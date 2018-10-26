‘MAGABomber’: How the mail bomb suspect nickname spread

#MAGABomber is trending on Twitter after law enforcement arrested a 56-year-old man Friday in connection to the slew of potential explosives in suspicious packages that were sent to prominent Democratic politicians and critics of President Donald Trump.

Cesar Sayoc, a 56-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York, was arrested in his home state of Florida.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

So why are some calling him the #MAGABomber, the hashtag that seemed to gain steam starting on Oct. 24?

Michelle Malkin, a conservative columnist, appeared to be one of the most high-profile Twitter users who used the hashtag on Oct. 24 while warning journalists not to jump to conclusions about the identity of those behind the packages.

Even before Sayoc was arrested on Friday, some on Twitter used the hashtag because of those who were targeted by the potential explosives. Those targeted include former President Barack Obama, former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former CIA director John Brennan, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, former Vice President Joe Biden, actor Robert De Niro, billionaire activist George Soros, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and former DNI director James Clapper, who is a contributor for CNN.

But after Sayoc’s arrest, news outlets captured footage of a white van covered in stickers of Trump and other conservative messages — leading some to renew their nickname for the suspect.

A review of Google Trends shows the use of MAGABomber rapidly increasing Friday, the same day Sayoc was arrested.

Google Trends Screenshot

Another video that appeared to show the man wearing a MAGA hat at a rally for Trump was shared by a CNN commentator on Twitter and CBS on TV.

Some on Twitter connected the man’s targets with his apparent support of Trump and his term MAGA, which stands for Make America Great Again.





U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was listed as the return address on the packages, and the one addressed to Holder was sent to her office because of an incorrect address. CNN’s New York City bureau was evacuated after the package addressed to Brennan was found in their building.