He confessed to cops on the street in DC, then NC police found wife’s body, they say

By Charles Duncan

January 08, 2019 09:26 AM

Metropolitan Police Department

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, a man walked up to police officers in downtown Washington DC and confessed to killing a woman in North Carolina, according to WJLA.

DC police called the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, which sent officers to the Kernersville, North Carolina home of Jaron Alan Kubler, 29, according to Fox 8 in North Carolina. Deputies found the body of a woman in a bathroom at the home, the station reports.

Officers in DC arrested Kubler “as a fugitive from justice pending a warrant from the authorities in North Carolina,” Fox 5 DC reports.

Kubler told police he had killed a woman in the bathroom of his apartment using a knife,” according to Fox 8 in North Carolina.

Forsyth County authorities told the Winston-Salem Journal they would not release the name of the victim until they notified her family.

This is not the first time Kubler has been in trouble with the law. He was charged with attempted murder in 2011 in Green County, North Carolina, the Journal reports. He entered an Alford plea on those charges, not admitting guilty “but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him,” and was sentenced to about four years, according to the newspaper.

He also served six years in prison on an earlier armed robbery conviction in North Carolina, the Journal reports.

Charles Duncan

Charles Duncan covers what’s happening right now across North and South Carolina, from breaking news to fun or interesting stories from across the region. He holds degrees from N.C. State University and Duke and lives two blocks from the ocean in Myrtle Beach.

