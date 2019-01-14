White supremacist flyers posted outside Myrtle Beach newspaper and TV station

Flyers promoting the white supremacist Patriot Front group appeared on stop signs and light poles outside McClatchy Co.’s The Sun News newspaper in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina over the weekend.

The Sun News previously reported on the same flyers posted around Horry County, South Carolina in the days before Christmas.

The flyers, with messages of “Reclaim America” and “Keep America American,” were posted around the newspaper’s building in a commercial and industrial area just outside the Myrtle Beach city limits, and one other was posted on a light pole outside the WMBF News television station building next door.

A post on the social networking site gab.com from over the weekend shows the same flyers posted in the Forestbrook neighborhood of Horry County.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center identify the Patriot Front group as a white supremacist organization.

“Patriot Front espouses racism, anti-Semitism and intolerance under the guise of preserving the “ethnic and cultural origins” of their European ancestors,” the ADL writes.

“Patriot Front is an image-obsessed organization that rehabilitated the explicitly fascist agenda of Vanguard America with garish patriotism. Patriot Front focuses on theatrical rhetoric and activism that can be easily distributed as propaganda for its chapters across the country,” according to the SPLC, which tracks hate groups.

Patriot Front formed out of the violent August 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, the SPLC reports, breaking off from Vanguard America, which the SPLC identifies as a neo-Nazi group.

One of the participants in the rally, James Alex Fields, was found guilty of murder after he rammed a car into a group of counter-protestors and killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer, NBC reports.

SHARE COPY LINK A car is seen plowing into a crowd of counter-protesters after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. The crash left at least one person dead and several injured.