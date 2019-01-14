Man had pounds of cocaine and meth in his car — and his teenage son, Utah police say

As Jose Olegario Lopez drove down a highway in Utah on Saturday, police with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office say they pulled over the suspected drug dealer.
Officers say they found the 44-year-old man driving with his 16-year-old son, but that wasn’t all, according to The Daily Herald. Hidden in the car were 19 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine, which were worth nearly $1 million in street value, police say.
Now, Lopez — whom officials with the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement said has entered the country illegally eight times — faces felony drug and child endangerment charges, according to KUTV.
Police say they suspected Lopez was committing a crime because of an ongoing investigation and his recent decision to drive to California from Salt Lake City, where he lives, according to The Daily Herald. Officers tried to pull over the man on I-15 in Utah County when he got back from California on Saturday, police say, but he ignored the flashing lights of a police cruiser instead of stopping.
Police say “Lopez had to be boxed in by detectives in unmarked vehicles before stopping,” according to The Daily Herald.
There was cocaine in his pocket, police say, and the reaction of a K-9 suggested more was in his car, according to Fox13.
In total, police say they found “2.35 pounds of cocaine and 16.7 pounds of methamphetamine” hidden in the car’s trunk, KUTV reported. There were about 80,000 doses of both cocaine and meth, police say, with an estimated value of just over $850,000.
Lopez’s teen son is back with his mother, police say, and won’t face any charges because he “was not involved” in the crime, according to Fox13.
“Lopez was booked into jail on two 1st degree felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; one 2nd degree felony charge of child endangerment; one 3rd degree felony charge of failing to respond to the command of a peace officer; and one class A misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia,” according to a press release on the sheriff’s office’s website. “ICE Agents placed a hold on Lopez and a judge ordered that Lopez be held without bail.”
