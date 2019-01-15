‘Are you going to find Mommy?’ Texas woman still missing 10 days after movie night

It’s been 10 days since her daughter vanished after leaving a co-worker’s house, and Shirley Wade is growing increasingly nervous.
“I’ll never give up hope or anything like that,” Shirley Wade told WFAA. “But I’m getting scared.”
Police say her 38-year-old daughter Emily Wade — from Ennis, Texas — has been missing since Jan. 5, when she went to watch a movie at her co-worker’s house, according to KPRC. Two people at the house said she showed up for the movie night — and then left around 9 p.m., police say.
Over a week later, her family is still hoping for any sign of Emily Wade. Jared Jones, who has a child with the missing woman, said her disappearance has been particularly challenging for their 7-year-old, according to NBC’s “Today.”
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
“We just want her home, and every night, me and my daughter, we pray together that we are going to find her,” Jones said, according to NBC’s “Today.” “It gets harder and harder every day to keep the hope.”
Police say they have had no luck in finding Emily Wade’s car, according to WFAA, and her bank account and social media profiles have remained stagnant.
Despite any clear leads, Jones said he has to maintain a strong face for his confused daughter.
“She asks me, ‘Daddy are you going to find Mommy?’ I tell her yes, what, when, or how we’re going to do that,” Jones said, according to WFAA. “Every silver car we see, we break our neck to see if it’s something.”
But, Jones told KTRK, his daughter is catching on to the gravity of the situation.
“We don’t know what to say to her, but we’re going to have to say something to her,” he told the outlet. “She’s very intuitive and she knows something is wrong.”
Despite the odd circumstances, “no foul play is suspected,” Ennis Police Department Lt. Michael Hopson said, according to NBC.
Originally from Cynthiana, Kentucky, Emily Wade was driving “a silver Nissan Altima with Kentucky license plate 411PAZ”, according to LEX18. Police described the woman, who was a waitress at Chili’s, as 140 pounds, 5-foot-6-inches tall and blonde-haired with blue eyes.
You are asked to call 972-875-1234 (ext. 2293) if you have any more information, police say, according to KPRC.
As the investigation continues, Emily Wade’s mom said she’s confident her daughter wouldn’t willingly leave her family frightened.
“She’s never done anything like this before,” Shirley Wade told KTRK. “That’s what scares me. She would not do this to her mother.
“I know she would not do it to me,” she continued, according to the outlet. “She knows how I worry.”
Comments