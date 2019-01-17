‘It is horrible in there,’ man tells 911 from triple-killing scene where baby died

A man who called 911 after finding the scene of a triple murder described blood all over the home where two women and a baby were killed, the Fayetteville Observer reports. The man also found a 3-year-old girl alive in the home, the newspaper reports.
The man found sisters Jocelyn Perkins, 22, and Jasmine Perkins, 20, and Jocelyn’s 6-month-old baby dead in the home in Harnett County, North Carolina Friday evening, ABC11 reports.
“There is blood all over this house,” the station quoted the caller.
The caller told dispatchers that he brought a friend over to the house, the Fayetteville Observer reports. “We knocked on the door, nobody answered and there’s someone laying at the front door all bloody.”
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The man and his friend found a second body in the home, according to the tape. “They’re cold,” the man told a 911 dispatcher, the newspaper notes. “They’re both cold, cold as ice.”
He told the dispatcher that he found a 3-year-old girl alive in the home, but also knew a baby was there, according to the recording.
He found the infant in a bedroom, WRAL reports.
“Oh my god, the baby is dead too,” he said in the call, according to WRAL. “There’s blood all over the car seat thing here that the baby sits in.”
Police arrested Kareem Taylor, 24, in the murders, according to CBS17. Authorities said Taylor was the father of the baby, the station reports.
CBS17 spoke to the sisters’ mother, who said Taylor and Jocelyn Perkins had been a couple for about two years.
Taylor was living with the sisters in the area north of Fort Bragg while he was out on a $150,000 bond, the Fayetteville Observer reported earlier.
Court documents show “Harnett County deputies arrested Taylor on March 28 after a vehicle chase and he was charged with four counts each of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, hit and run and injury to personal property,” the newspaper wrote.
Comments