‘Traveling Bandit’ has robbed 7 banks from Florida to North Carolina to Utah, FBI says

There’s a ‘Traveling Bandit’ robbing banks across the country, the FBI warns, and he could easily strike again.
The unidentified man has pulled off at least seven bank robberies in six states, according to the FBI.
He started his crime spree by robbing a Capital Bank in Aventura, Florida, on Dec. 28, the agency wrote in a press release, and his most recent robbery took place at a Wells Fargo Bank on Jan. 17 in Price Branch, Utah.
In between, he robbed a SunTrust Bank in Asheville, North Carolina, on Jan. 2 and then robbed a Mountain Commerce Bank in Johnson City, Tennessee, two days later, the FBI says.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Between Jan. 8 and Jan. 14, he robbed a US Bank in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, a TrustMark Bank in Prattville, Alabama, and then a 5th 3rd Bank in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, according to the agency’s press release.
The FBI says the “Traveling Bandit” “usually approaches the counter and presents a note demanding money and threatening a weapon, then departing the bank on foot.”
“He may be driving a white Ford Explorer or Expedition,” according to the FBI.
He’s described as a medium-build man between the ages of 40 and 50. His height is estimated to be between 5’6” to 5’10”, the FBI says.
You’re asked to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 if you have any information about the suspect, who the FBI says is believed to be “armed and dangerous.”
Comments