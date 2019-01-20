2-year-old falls out of mom’s car and is run over by another car, Missouri cops say

Two-year-old Elijah Roby fell out of his mom’s moving car and was then run over by another car on a St. Louis road, police said, according to KSDK.
Witnesses said they saw the toddler’s mother — 25-year-old Ebony Roby — pick her son up, place him back inside her car and drive to a nearby gas station, the Associated Press reported.
While at the Shell gas station, Ebony Roby called 911, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. That was at 4:48 p.m. Friday.
Elijah was taken to a hospital, where he later died, KMOV reported.
St. Louis County Police have not yet said how Elijah fell from the moving car, according to the Post-Dispatch. The driver who hit the boy is cooperating with police, the newspaper reported.
Ebony Roby has since been charged with first-degree child endangerment, KMOV reported. She was booked into jail on a $500,000 bond.
Elijah’s family has set up a GoFundMe for his funeral expenses, KSDK reported.
