Woman breaks into a house, steals a phone and strips while live-streaming, Calif. cops say

An intruder confronted a man in his California home Sunday afternoon and stole his phone to live-stream a rant while roaming around the house, KRON reported.

Akilah Hasan, 26, of East Palo Alto, entered a Woodside home in the San Francisco Bay Area about 3:20 p.m. and went to the second floor, where she took a phone from a resident, KPIX reported.

Hasan logged onto a social media account and launched a live-stream of the intrusion as she wandered around the house ranting, according to the station.

“She was inviting people over (to the house) for a party,” said detective Rosemerry Blankswade, KNTV reported. Hasan’s other comments on the live-stream were less clear.

“We didn’t get a good explanation,” Blankswade said, KNTV reported.

At one point, Hasan stripped to her underwear and went into the home’s backyard, The Mercury News reported. The resident locked the door behind her and called 911.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested Hasan on suspicion of burglary and robbery, according to the publication.