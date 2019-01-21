‘Demeaning’ Columbus murals at Notre Dame hard to move, but will be hidden, president says

This 2017 photo shows a murals of Christopher Columbus at Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. The University of Notre Dame will cover murals in a campus building that depict Christopher Columbus in America, the school’s president said, following criticism that the images depict Native Americans in stereotypical submissive poses before white European explorers. Robert Franklin AP