Super Bowl first: Two male LA Rams cheerleaders will make history at NFL’s big game

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams aren’t the only ones who won a trip to the Super Bowl.
So did Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies - and they will make history in Atlanta on Feb. 3.
As members of the Rams cheerleading squad, the two will become the first male cheerleaders to appear at a Super Bowl.
The NFL introduced three men before the season began last year with the news that for the first time in its history, “there will be male cheerleaders on the sidelines.”
Now two are going to the Super Bowl.
Jinnies could barely contain his excitement on social media.
“2018 first male cheerleaders in the NFL 2019 first male cheerleaders dancing at the Super Bowl. I can’t breath,” he tweeted on Monday.
Peron tweeted a shout-out to his male colleague.
“Aye Napoleon, you think Atlanta is ready for us? ... NAHHHHHH... WE’RE GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL!” he tweeted, adding crying-face emojis.
“After making history at the start of the season in 2018, Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies are about to become the first male cheerleaders to ever perform at a Super Bowl,” People wrote on Tuesday.
“In 2018, the two classically trained dancers from California first made their mark when they were selected to join the Rams squad after enduring an intense audition process.”
Three men cheered for NFL teams this season - Peron and Jinnies in L.A. and Jesse Hernandez, who won a spot on the Saints Saintsations cheer team in New Orleans, Fortune reported in the preseason.
L.A. and New Orleans played in the NFC championship game on Sunday, which guaranteed a history-making appearance for someone on the sidelines.
Hernandez was inspired to try out for the Saints squad when his mom told him about Peron and Jinnies making the team in L.A. and encouraged him to try out, NFL.com reported last year.
NFL teams have had cheerleaders since the Baltimore Colts added a squad to its marching band in 1954, according to the league. “Today, 26 of the 32 teams in the NFL have official cheerleading squads,” NFL.com reported.
Men are not uncommon on NFL stunt teams, according to People, “but these men never danced alongside the professional female cheerleaders. Peron and Jinnies were the first to do so.”
Peron is a dance and choreography teacher who “used to appear in parades at Disneyland alongside several of his fellow Rams cheerleaders,” Fast Company business magazine wrote in a profile last year.
Jinnies - a beauty blogger and makeup artist - used to dance at Disneyland, too. His friends in dance circles urged him to try out for the cheer squad last spring, he told Fast Company.
“I felt like, this is the year. This moment in the world, it feels more accepted. If you have the talent and work hard, why not?” he told Fast Company. “If someone laughs at you, I mean, this is not Carrie: the Musical. My skin is so thick.”
Peron was surprised to see Jinnies at the tryout. The two knew each other from community college days in southern California, Fast Company reported.
“I walked up to him and said, ‘Hey, no matter what happens, we’re doing this for us and for the boys,” Peron told the magazine. “From the beginning, we were like, ‘We’re going to do this together.’”
And together they’ll be at the Super Bowl.
If the cameras happen to pan their way, note one of the tweaks the Rams cheer squad made for its newest members.
The guys don’t use pom-poms.
