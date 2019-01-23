Florida man says he ‘had to’ beat up his mom because she’s a ‘narcissist,’ police say

Robert Eddington called 911 after Florida police say he brutally attacked his mom, who had invited him over for lunch.
“I have a beaten up person on the floor,” Eddington said, according to a recording of the call obtained by WESH2.
“Who beat her up?” the caller asked.
“Yeah,” he allegedly responded. “I beat her up.”
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A report from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the 24-year-old man showed up to his mom’s house in Daytona Beach “with a knife, pepper spray and a zip tie” — and then attacked her, according to The Daytona Beach Journal. He pepper-sprayed his mom’s face and threw her into a window just before 3 p.m. on Monday, police say, and then tried to stab her ear.
Eddington explained to responding officers that he had to attack his mom “because she was a narcissist,” police say, according to WESH2. He said that “she needed to be roughed up enough for the police to be called,” according to the police report.
Police say the assault left his mom with some broken teeth and “severely battered as though she had been in a physical altercation,” according to The Daytona Beach Journal. The smell of pepper spray was clearly present throughout her home, police say.
Eddington was booked into Volusia County Jail with charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment, jail records show. He was denied bond on Tuesday.
Comments