It’s a boy? This NJ pizza chain serves up blue lasagna for that gender reveal party

Did blue lasagna just stick a fork in the gender reveal trend - or give it a saucy twist?
Villa Italian Kitchen, a New Jersey pizza and pasta chain, has created a gender-reveal lasagna - the layers inside are dyed either pink for girls, or blue for boys. The restaurant revealed it Tuesday on its Instagram page.
Judging from the initial response from media reviewers and on social media, folks are kinda cheesed off about blue lasagna, which looks more green than blue to some people.
The New York Post was blunt: “Gross.”
A few people, though, shared the company’s announcement on Facebook with others. “This would be a fun way to tell your family when you find out,” one woman wrote to a friend, who replied: “OMG this is such a good idea!!”
“It looks nasty, but man, if your family is Italian-American or if you, like Garfield, love lasagna and despise Mondays, there could not be a better option,” writes Jezebel online women’s magazine.
Gender reveal events/parties/gatherings “usually announce a baby’s sex using pink or blue balloons, cake, smoke, or some other pink and blue-themed enterprise,” writes NJ.com. “The parents-to-be cut into, unveil or somehow release said color and everyone claps.”
Baked pasta is harmless compared to other gender reveal attempts that have veered off the rails, Jezebel notes, pointing out how one started a huge wildfire in southern Arizona in 2017.
In that case, someone shot at a target labeled “boy” and “girl” and the gunshot set nearby grasslands on fire, according to the Arizona Republic.
In a video of the mishap, “in the midst of the dispersing shrapnel, dust and fire, blue smoke can be seen soaring into the air, which usually indicates the expected baby is a boy,” the Republic wrote.
Enter the extreme gender reveal.
“Gender-reveal parties have become more over-the-top lately,” reports the Today show. “Expectant parents have shot a target with a gun loaded with colored gunpowder, had an alligator eat pink or blue Jell-O, smashed eggs on each other’s foreheads and used a monster truck to drop blue balloons at a Monster Jam event.
Villa Italian Kitchen made its specialty lasagna with Alfredo sauce instead of tomato sauce “so the blue or pink can, you know, really pop,” writes NJ.com.
(Twitter user Jordan Ratcliffe wanted to know why the restaurant didn’t just use blue cheese instead of dyeing the cheese blue.)
For $139.99, you get the lasagna, a tray of garlic rolls and salad, enough to feed 12 people, NJ.com reports.
“Creating the Gender Reveal Lasagna was so much fun,” Stephanie Beamer, the company’s division vice president of franchising and catering, said in the statement sent to the media, Today reported. “We can’t wait to see all the videos of guests revealing their babies’ genders to family and friends in such a unique way.”
Some folks aren’t waiting for that party invite.
“Everyone stop. I’m drawing the line,” tweeted @MarvintheTorch. “I’ll pretend to be vaguely interested in the fact that you’re bringing another polluter into the world. But I will not...I repeat WILL NOT, eat gender reveal lasagna. #lasagnareveal.”
