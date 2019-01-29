‘Rubber chicken’ described some chicken nuggets too well, so 36,000 pounds get recalled

The packaging for Tyson’s White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets brags “No Antibiotics Ever.” But Tyson can’t say the same about rubber, which is why 36,420 pounds of the nuggets got recalled Tuesday.
This not-food-in-your-food recall came about after Tyson “received consumer complaints of extraneous material in purchased Panko Chicken Nugget products,” according to the USDA recall notice. That “extraneous material,” the notice says, is rubber.
So, back come the nuggets in 5-pound plastic bags with a best by date of Nov. 26, 2019, case code No. 3308SDL03 and time stamps 23:00 through 01:59. Inside the USDA inspection label is the establishment No. P-13556. They were shipped to retail stores around the country.
Consumers can toss the nuggets or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Those with questions can call Tyson at 1-888-747-7611.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments