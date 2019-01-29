Teen plotting to fly stolen jet to Chicago hip hop concert caught in cockpit

An Arkansas teenager with no training as a pilot tried to steal a plane last July 4 to fly himself to see a hip hop concert in Chicago, Texarkana Today reported.

After throwing his bicycle in a ditch, Zemarcuis Scott climbed a fence then boarded the plane and was “sitting in the pilot’s seat in the cockpit,” when he was arrested by three Texarkana, Ark., police officers, according to the Texarkana Gazette.

Despite being caught red-handed, Scott is not going to prison.

Instead, the 18-year-old was sentenced to five years of felony probation after pleading guilty to attempted theft of property and commercial burglary, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.. Scott was also ordered to pay “a $1,000 fine, court costs and participate in any mental health treatment deemed necessary by the probation department,” per the Democrat Gazette.

Scott is also banned from the airport while he is on probation, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

When he was confronted by police, Scott said he was going to take the twin engine American Eagle jet to Chicago, where he would watch rapper Famous Dex, according to Texarkana Today. The teen also told the officers “he thought there wasn’t much more to flying the plane than pushing buttons and pulling levers,” the newspaper reported.

The teen admitted to police he thought “about stealing a plane for about a month,” per the Texarkana Gazette.

Before he was sentenced, Scott underwent a mental evaluation and was found competent, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.





Famous Dex has had two songs, “Japan” and “Pick it Up,” ranked on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.



