Tyra Banks is bringing ‘modeling to the masses’ with new theme park called Modelland

Tyra Banks is channeling her inner Walt Disney.
The supermodel who created “America’s Next Top Model” reality show has spent 10 years designing an amusement park around the theme of modeling.
On Tuesday, she announced that Modelland is a go.
“My dream for you will soon be a reality, #ModelLand,” she wrote on Instagram. “A place where everyone can be a model. A place where all beauty is celebrated. I can’t wait for you to Step Into Your Light. Head over to Model-Land.com to sign up for more information.”
Modelland will open later this year in Santa Monica, California, according to Variety.
People magazine pointed out that the name of a young adult book Banks wrote nine years ago about her life was also “Modelland.”
Banks revealed few specifics about the project in media interviews.
Will there be runways? Paparazzi? Women wearing “I’d rather be anywhere but here” frowns?
The liberal blog Jezebel greeted the news with this headline: “Tyra Banks to Launch Modelland, Whatever the Hell that Means.”
“Portmanteau junkie and facial contortionist Tyra Banks is set to launch a new venture, Modelland, and I cannot for the life of me figure out what it is,” Rich Juzwiak wrote for Jezebel.
According to TechCrunch, Modelland “will combine fantasy with interactive entertainment (think some augmented reality and virtual reality), as well as what people have come to expect from theme parks: food, events and shopping.”
Banks said the attraction will celebrate all forms of beauty.
“I am being very deliberate to make sure this is something families can come to,” Banks told TechCrunch. “I’m not creating this to service people who want to become models or are models.”
Variety reports that people will buy tickets to enter the multilevel, 21,000-square-foot space, which will be a permanent attraction, not a pop-up.
“I’ve always been insanely inspired by attractions like Disneyland and Universal Studios and have wanted to bring that spirit of adventure and storytelling to the world of modeling,” she told Variety. “But not the exclusive modeling industry. I’m talking about modeling for the masses.”
A press release on model-land.com describes Modelland as a “first-of-its-kind experiential attraction,” an intersection of “a fantasy version of the modeling world with state-of-the-art interactive entertainment, creative collaborations, curated retail, dining and special events.”
The experience will help visitors “redefine what a model really is and for people to be the dream versions of themselves. Each will undertake a transformational journey to celebrate their unique beauty,” the statement says.
