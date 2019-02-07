Man beats his brother with a lamp in cat custody battle, Nebraska cops say

A brotherly custody battle over cats turned bloody and ended with an arrest, the Lincoln Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook.
Kambiz Amjad, 39, and his 35-year-old brother were talking about who would keep the cats when one moved out of their apartment, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported. “Amjad wanted to move out,” police said in the statement.
The younger brother told police that Amjad got angry during the discussion, according to the newspaper.
Amjad then started destroying items in their shared apartment, the victim reported, so he confronted his older brother, according to police and KETV.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
During that confrontation, Amjad punched his brother “multiple times,” KOLN reported. Then Amjad started beating the victim with a lamp, Officer Angela Sands said, according to the Journal-Star.
The 35-year-old called for police at about 10 a.m., according to the department’s statement.
When officers knocked on the door, Amjad “went to the window to yell at officers which allowed the victim to crawl to the door for help,” police wrote.
The younger brother opened the door, and officers could see that he “was bleeding from his mouth and nose,” police wrote in the statement.
Amjad slammed the door shut before police could come in and barricaded it, the report says. Police said officers had to force their way in.
Police found the bloody lamp, blood in the bathroom and “items thrown around the apartment,” the report says.
Amjad was then arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Comments