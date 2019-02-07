Delta Air Lines ditches its ‘creepy,’ flirtatious Diet Coke napkins and apologizes

Airlines are the target of perennial criticism on social media for delayed flights, lost luggage and customer service woes.
Now napkins can join the list.
Delta Air Lines is apologizing after it gave fliers Coca-Cola-branded napkins that featured messages some passengers judged to be “creepy,” Insider reports.
One message on the napkins encouraged passengers to “be a little old school” and “write down your number and give it to your plane crush.” The napkin left blank spaces on it for “name” and “#.” The message ended with “you never know…”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
Some fliers knew they weren’t interested in using the napkins to approach a “plane crush” — and sounded off about the in-flight paper products on Twitter.
“Swing and a miss, @DietCoke,” one passenger wrote.
Others didn’t seem to mind, though.
Delta and Diet Coke even responded to that Twitter post, with the soda brand writing “just here to keep things interesting” and the airline chiming in to add: “So true. You just never know. Thanks for sharing.” Both tweets featured emoji — one with a winking face, and another with a sly expression.
And Mike Huckabee, the former Republican governor of Arkansas, even decided to offer his take.
Delta said it stopped using the napkins last month.
“We rotate Coke products regularly as part of our brand partnership, but missed the mark with this one,” Delta said in a statement, according to USA Today. “We are sorry for that and began removing the napkins from our aircraft in January.”
Read Next
Trapped on a hot plane in Oakland for 4 hours, passengers fainted, cried and rebelled
The drink-maker apologized for the napkins as well.
“We sincerely apologize to anyone we may have offended,” Coca-Cola statement said in a statement, according to Insider. “We worked with our partners at Delta to begin removing the napkins last month and are replacing them with other designs.”
So what should Delta passengers expect on their napkins now?
Nothing creepy, USA Today reports: Flights will now feature “standard Diet Coke branded napkins found regularly on Delta flights,” the airline said.
Comments