While his girlfriend was having her taxes done, NC man robbed bank across street, cops say

Having your taxes prepared can be a tedious process.

A North Carolina man sought out another way to spend his time Tuesday after accompanying his girlfriend to have her taxes filed, the Courier-Tribune reported.

His alternative might turn out to be tedious as well.

The Thomasville Police Department said while his girlfriend was getting help on her taxes at a Liberty Tax Service, Stanley Rodgers walked across the street and robbed a Wells Fargo bank, according to WFMY.

Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to a bank robbery and did not have to go far to find Rodgers, per WHGP.

That’s because after Rodgers, 56, gave a teller a note demanding money, police said he left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and returned to the Liberty Tax Service where his girlfriend was still having her taxes filed, according to the Courier-Tribune.

Five minutes after being dispatched, that’s where police arrested Rodgers, WHGP reported. The TV station said he did not show a weapon during the bank robbery, and there was no word if police found any on him.

Police did say that they do not believe Rodger’s girlfriend was involved with the robbery, per WFMY.

Rodgers was taken to Davidson County Jail, where he was charged with common law robbery, according to WGHP. He remains behind bars after his bond was set at $250,000, WFMY reported.

“Rodgers was previously charged and convicted in connection with” two Thomasville bank robberies in 2010 and 2011, per the Courier-Tribune.