Stalker anonymously sent pizzas to DMV staff for months, Missouri sheriff says

A man who frequently visited a Driver’s License and Vehicle Registration Office — for months — would also anonymously send pizza to employees, according to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Howe, of Troy, Missouri, would visit the office often, “asking for duplicate titles, abandoned vehicle forms and other vehicle registration related items,” the release states.
Howe, 34, did not just visit the office in Troy for car-related manners, though. DMV employees reported that he stalked them, according to the release, and he has since been charged with first-degree stalking and three counts of first-degree harassment.
“Over a period of a few months, the victims said Howe would buy them pizzas anonymously,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the release posted to Facebook.
Then, when one of the employees asked him to stop buying her pizza “he bought them for everyone in the office, except for her,” according to the statement. The sheriff’s office did not say how employees figured out who was sending the pizza anonymously.
Howe also once gave an employee “a large amount of cash” and said, “Go get yourself a manicure or pedicure,” a victim reported. That was in November 2018, and the office manager reported it to the Compliance Investigation Bureau, the sheriff’s office said. Howe was then told he could no longer visit the Troy License Office.
“Shortly after, Howe was able to obtain one of the victim’s cell number and he sent her a Merry Christmas text and other odd text messages,” the release states. “One victim stated Howe drove past her twice while she gassed her vehicle and felt unsafe around him.”
Over the course of a “few months,” the employees said they’d seen Howe’s car in the parking lot at “at all times of the day,” the sheriff’s office wrote.
Detectives began investigating a criminal stalking complaint against Howe on Feb. 6, the release states.
Howe was then arrested after detectives saw him driving near the license office. He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail under a $20,000 cash only bond.
