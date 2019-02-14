Netflix, KTLA lockdown in Los Angeles ends with one suspect arrested

Los Angeles police have one person in custody after the offices of Netflix and KTLA, a local TV station, were locked down based on reports of a person carrying a “deadly weapon,” according to KTLA.
The lockdown has ended and workers have been told that there’s no immediate threat to the offices on West Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood Reporter reports. LA police spokesman Tony Im said that a “second hand” tip had relayed that an individual was armed, KTLA reported.
Around 5 p.m. the suspect, who wasn’t identified, was detained at his home, CBSLA reports.
“We received a tip about a potential law enforcement incident,” Netflix said in a statement, according to Variety. “Police are conducting a sweep of the lot out of an abundance of caution. There is no immediate danger or threat to our employees.”
Word of the lockdown spread quickly across social media.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
