Girl Scout put shirtless Jason Momoa on these Samoas and created a hot cookie demand

The Girl Scout cookies are sweet and toasty, the man on the front is shirtless and the demand for these custom Samoas is hot.

These are “Jason Momoa Samoas” — and they were created by a “Top Cookie CEO,” according to Girl Scouts of Colorado.

The purple Samoas cookie boxes (also known as Caramel deLites in some regions with slight differences) got a Hollywood-style makeover and feature actor Jason Momoa, most recently known for his role of Aquaman.

On the front of those custom cookie boxes is a shirtless Momoa with a fierce facial expression and his long, wet hair. He’s got his Aquaman tattoos and pendant on, too. The photos of the boxes were posted to Facebook by Girl Scouts of Colorado.

“Love that creativity!” the organization said.

Fifth-grader Charlotte Holmberg, of Highlands Ranch, told 9NEWS in a recorded interview that prospective cookie buyers love it, too.

“The moms are getting really excited and they’re saying that they need them,” Holmberg said while in her green Girl Scout Junior vest. “The girls will want to buy some because he’s on the front, and the boys will also want to buy some because he might be their favorite character.”

Lots of people on Facebook also expressed how much they would love some “Momoas.”

“I would love to buy a box for a friend of mine,” Michelle Hagg wrote.

“I HAVE to get these!!” Robin K. Kepler commented.

Charlotte and her mom designed the box cover after her mother saw a “Momoa on a Samoa” meme on Facebook, according to 9NEWS.

@goodnewswendy I have a Momoa on a Samoa! pic.twitter.com/ExbN0Sc3nF — Clipper Michele (@ClipperDiva) December 17, 2018

The box still features the Samoas description: “Crisp cookies coated in caramel, sprinkled with toasted coconut, and striped with a dark chocolaty coating.” It also features what the Girl Scout Cookie Program is about: “goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.”

Charlotte’s mom is a marketing professional, and “she knows a thing or two about the business,” 9NEWS reported, “so her and Charlotte got to work printing out the pictures and gluing them on dozens of boxes of Girl Scout cookies.”

Charlotte, a “Top Cookie CEO,” sold “Momoas” to 9NEWS reporters, as seen in a Facebook post by Girl Scouts of Colorado.

Junior Girl Scouts like Charlotte can earn the “Cookie CEO Badge” when they “Learn to manage all facets of the cookie business.”

Not everyone loved the idea of a Girl Scout using Momoa to sell her cookies, though.

“Teaching young girls that sex sells.. way to go,” Christie Nolan commented on Facebook.

“Can’t wait to hear the outrage when the boys do something similar,” Anderson Leffler said.

“Copyright infringement...” Ana Grupke wrote. “ ... While her heart was in the right place it is never cool to just lift an image off the internet and ‘use’ it. Ever. If she wants to be a business woman she needs to follow the correct legal procedures.”

In a written statement, Girl Scouts’ national headquarters said that Charlotte used Momoa’s photo “as an inside joke with her friends and family,” according to Mashable.

“She has sold her supply and is no longer using the image to sell cookies,” the association wrote, according to Mashable. “Charlotte and her troop use their cookie earnings to give back locally—including donating the money to enable Colorado girls in need to afford to become Girl Scouts, as well as collecting thousands of school supplies for students in need.”