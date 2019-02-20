Thanks to this Hanoi barber, Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un summit already a hair-raiser

Can’t brush off this story ahead of next week’s Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un summit.
The two leaders will meet in Vietnam, where a Hanoi barber is now offering to re-create the men’s trademark hairdos on any willing customer, Reuters reports.
The haircuts are free.
To Gia Huy, who is 9, got a Kim do - business on the sides, party on the top. He told Reuters he’s sure that none of his friends would look as good in it because “no one in my class is as fat as me.”
Barber Le Tuan Duong has re-created the styles for about a dozen customers, the Associated Press reported.
“Hanoi is a city of peace,” the owner of Tuan Duong Beauty Academy told the AP. “When Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un decide to come here to talk about restoring peace, I think I should do something to show that Hanoi people welcome the summit.”
He told Reuters he offered the haircuts just “for fun only but was surprised at how people have responded.”
One of those people was 66-year-old motorcycle taxi driver Le Phuc Hai, who learned that achieving the orange-slush-colored Trump mop, which required bleaching, takes a lot longer than Kim’s buzz-and-go.
“I’m not afraid of this bright orange hair color because after this promotional campaign, the hair salon owner said he would return my hair to normal,” Hai told Reuters. “I like Donald Trump’s haircut. It looks great and it fits my age.”
In this head-to-head race, Kim’s cut “is a lot more popular among customers,” Duong told the AP.
The look, according to experts, is “part of his efforts to model his appearance on his grandfather Kim II Sung who founded North Korea in 1948,” AP reported last year as the two leaders met for the first time in Singapore.
