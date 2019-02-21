Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim reportedly struck and killed a man on Interstate

A car driven by Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim on Wednesday night struck and killed a man who was walking on an Interstate in Syracuse, N.Y., according to multiple reports.
According to WHAM-TV investigators said two cars were involved in an accident and passengers had exited their vehicles. Boeheim then drove past and hit one of the people who had gotten out of their car.
The TV station said the man’s vehicle was partially in the driving lane of the Interstate when he got out of the car.
According to the Post-Standard, the man who was killed was in his 30s, and that “Boeheim passed an alcohol test and is cooperating with the investigation, the source added. He was interviewed by police and released.”
WHAM said Boeheim called 911 after the accident.
Syracuse beat Louisville 69-49 at home on Wednesday night.
