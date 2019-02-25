National

Another company recalls blood pressure and heart medicine for cancer-causing ingredient

Macleods Pharmaceuticals recalled one lot of blood pressure and heart medication Losartan over the presence of NDEA, joining the many companies that have recalled some of its Losartan, Valsartan or Irbesartan over the probable carcinogen.

Though the impurity N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA) occurs naturally in many places, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies it as a “probable human carcinogen.” But even the FDA stated in January that the actual increased risk of cancer from taking Losartan, Valsartan or Irbesartan with too much NDEA is small.

Still, Macleods is yanking one lot of 100mg/25mg Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide combination tablets in 90-count bottles that have more NDEA than the FDA’s acceptable daily intake levels. It’s lot No. BLM715A with an expiration date of July 2019. The drug was manufactured in India.

Label for the lot of Macleods Losartan that’s being recalled
Macleods’ recall notice tells patients the same thing other companies’ notices have: Until you come up with an alternative treatment with your doctor or pharmacist, keep taking the Losartan. There’s a greater risk of problems if you stop.

Anyone with questions can contact Qualanex, which is handling the product returns for Macleods, via email at recall@qualanex.com or by phone at 888-280-2042, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

