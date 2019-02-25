National

Kids nearly run over as driver pulls onto sidewalk to pass school buses, video shows

By Don Sweeney

February 25, 2019 01:59 PM

Startled children dash out of the way as a blue sedan inches onto a sidewalk outside a school in New York City, then zooms past school buses letting out kids, a video shows.

As the car edges back onto the street past the stopped buses, children and an adult who appears to be supervising their arrival stare after it in amazement, the video shows.

“Such behavior is outrageous, wild, reckless, and unacceptable,” said Dov Hikind, a former state assemblyman who posted the video to Twitter, WABC reported.

Hikind wrote on Twitter that he wants New York police to find and arrest the impatient driver. “All that because he couldn’t wait an extra few minutes,” he wrote.

The incident took place Wednesday morning outside Vizhnitz Cheder, a Jewish school in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, WABC reported.

“Could have killed two or three of them easily this morning,” Hikind said, according to NY1. “When I saw that all I could think about was that could have been my grandchild.”

Police said they have identified the vehicle in the video but no arrests have been made, News 12 Brooklyn reported.

